Cong urges Centre to approve bills on 42 pc quota for BCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress BC leaders demanded the Union Government to approve the bills pending before President Droupadi Murmu to provide 42 per cent quota for backward communities in education, jobs and political opportunities.

A Congress delegation led by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan and expressed their gratitude on forwarding the BC quota bills to the President. They highlighted that the Telangana government passed bills in both Houses of the legislature to increase BC reservations in political, educational, and employment sectors to 42 per cent.

Telangana has become a national role model in the matter of caste census, said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, welcoming the Centre’s announcement that the upcoming national census would include caste data. The leaders criticised those who previously opposed the idea of a caste census and are now reacting negatively to the Centre aligning with Telangana’s stance.

“Such critics must self-reflect,” they said. “We welcome this progressive step for the welfare of underprivileged communities across the country. The Centre should prove its sincerity by approving the 42 per cent reservation proposal and demonstrate its commitment to BC welfare.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud said Telangana was the first state in independent India to fully implement Rahul Gandhi’s vision.

The Centre’s cabinet decision to go ahead with the caste census is a result of his persistent struggle. The Telangana government, under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, has implemented the idea of caste census in a scientific and structured manner, setting an example for the rest of the country.

The delegation that met the Governor included Congress Government Advisor K Keshava Rao, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, Madhu Yashki Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav, along with MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairpersons, and other senior leaders.