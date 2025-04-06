Cong urges partymen to counter Oppn narrative

Hyderabad: Beset by criticism over Kancha Gachibowli land issue, Congress has exhorted partymen to counter the misinformation circulating against the State government on social media platforms.

Addressing the NSUI office bearers meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the Opposition was spreading false propaganda against the government over the issue. He urged the partymen to combat the narrative set by the Opposition in the State.

He said that the Opposition was indulging in unethical practices in their social media campaign against the State government. He felt that both BJP and BRS were spreading falsehood over the issue of Hyderabad Central University lands. “Spread the truth about this land being claimed as HCU lands amongst the people through social media and through holding meetings. There is a need to refute the lies and untruths being spread by the Opposition. Youth Congress should act as a protective shield for the Congress party,” he emphasised.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also urged the Youth Congress leaders to expose the Opposition by highlighting the facts through different social media platforms.

“There is a campaign against the government on the HCU issue. Go to the people and tell the facts. Reach out to the people over the issue and explain them in person, besides continuing campaign on social media.

There is a need for increased focus on people’s problems and mingle with people to know their grievances. Fight hard and work hard and get involved in public programs and take government programs to the people,” he urged.