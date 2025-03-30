Cong will not allow divisive forces to succeed in TG, asserts CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the Congress will not let those who try to win elections with a divisive agenda.

Speaking at an Iftar party organised in his assembly constituency of Kodangal on the occasion of Ramzan, he said the grand old party has always been in the forefront in fighting against “communal forces”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, emphasised on opening ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) in ‘nafrat ka bazar’ (market of hatred), he said. “Some people are trying to gain political mileage by dividing people in this country... to win elections. Winning elections is not wrong. But, some are trying to divide people to win elections. That is wrong. Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji or your brother Revanth Reddy would not allow them to succeed,” he said.

The Chief Minister reminded the Muslims that he was one who had raised concerns against the Wakf Amendment Bill during the discussion in the Assembly. Observing that the Congress has always provided opportunities to minorities in politics, he said the party, among others, made Kamaluddin Ahmed as state unit president in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Reddy assured that he would sanction development works like construction of ‘shadi khana’ and welfare hostels for minorities at one stroke “in view of the strength given to him” by people. He said he could not attend a Ramzan event in Hyderabad in view of the model code of conduct which is in force for an MLC election. The Chief Minister said that the Congress party has given more opportunities to Muslims than anyone else. He reassured proper representation of Muslims in the party. He recalled how Muslim leaders held top positions in the unified Andhra Pradesh.