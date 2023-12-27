Cong will release proof of BRS’ loot soon: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: State Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, in a scathing attack, asserted that the 10-year rule of the BRS government was marred by corruption, irregularities, extravagance, and looting on an unprecedented scale. Highlighting Congress’s stance, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the party will release documents exposing the loot in Telangana over the past decade.

At the Praja Palana preparatory meeting in Nalgonda, he along with Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, the district in-charge minister, led discussions on the alleged mismanagement during BRS’s tenure. Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy was also present at the event. Komatireddy accused the BRS government of plunging Telangana into a massive debt while claiming no tangible development in the state. He mocked BRS leader KTR for releasing a white paper, labelling it as an attempt to mislead the public about the state’s progress.

He lamented the absence of development, citing exploitation, wasteful expenditure, and corruption as the hallmarks of BRS’s governance. “The inquiry into corruption charges against the BRS government is expected to conclude within two or three months,” he said. “BRS leaders are claiming achievements despite borrowing Rs 6 lakh crore but they brought the state to a point where government employees struggled to receive their salaries on time,” he added.

The minister reassured the public that the Congress government, in power for the last 20 days, is committed to implementing six guarantees and providing exemplary public service. He emphasised their dedication to completing stalled projects in Nalgonda.