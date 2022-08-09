Congratulations pour in for PV Sindhu

Hyderabad: Congratulations have been pouring in following the grand show put up by the 'Golden Girl' of Badminton PV Sindhu at the Commonwealth Games finale defeating the Canadian Michelle Li.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and others took to Twitter, praising PV Sindhu on her maiden Gold in Commonwealth Games.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabushan Harichandan and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, congratulated PV Sindhu for winning the Commonwealth gold medal. All of them said PV Sindhu brings pride to the nation once again as she clinched gold in the women's singles badminton at the Commonwealth Games. They said this was her first gold medal in the singles event in the Commonwealth Games.

This has added another feather to her cap.

Congratulating PV Sindhu for winning the gold medal Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said her performance remains an inspiration to youngsters. The Chief Minister congratulated the Indian contingent for putting India in a place of pride in the medals tally.