Congress accuses CM KCR of neglecting the problems of Anganwadi workers

Kamareddy: Former Telangana Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has criticized the BRS Government for not addressing the demands of Anganwadi workers.



Shabbir Ali participated in a 36-hour-long strike held by the Anganwadi teachers and helpers near the Kamareddy Collectorate on Friday and pledged his full support.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali alleged that there was a conspiracy to undermine the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and other related schemes due to inadequate funds from the BJP Government at the Centre. He expressed his concern that the BRS Government did not object to those moves by the Central Government, which could harm the employment of Anganwadi employees.

Shabbir Ali also pointed out that the State Government was not following the Supreme Court verdict regarding the payment of gratuity to Anganwadi employees. Additionally, support pension and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes for Anganwadi employees were cancelled, while they demanded payment of gratuity, TA, DA, and increments.

He also emphasized that the majority of the 70,000 Anganwadi workers across Telangana State are women who belong to the weaker sections of society. Despite serving the poor people for the last 40 years through ICDS, they do not have a minimum wage, pension, ESI, or job security.

Shabbir Ali criticized Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for renaming Anganwadi workers as teachers but not giving them the same salaries as teachers or necessary facilities.

He promised to speak to TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy to request him to raise the matter in Parliament and warned that the Congress party would support the call for the siege of Pragathi Bhavan if the Anganwadi workers' issues remained unresolved.

Shabbir Ali guaranteed that the Congress party would accept all the demands of the Anganwadi workers and solve their problems within two months if the party comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

Kamareddy DCC President Kailasa Srinivasa Rao and other senior leaders also participated in the dharna.