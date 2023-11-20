Live
- Sam Altman's visit to OpenAI fuels rumours of a comeback
- Blues silenced
- BRS, Cong leaders clash over hidden cash in Peerzadiguda
- Congress campaign vehicles damaged
- Microsoft is interested in joining OpenAI board if Sam Altman returns as CEO
- BRS govt worsened people’s problems: Sridhar Babu
- Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 97.3 lakh cash
- Hyderabad: Independent candidate in Nizamabad Urban ends life over online 'sextortion'
- Andela advocates for women’s empowerment
- Telangana: Rs 603 cr seized; CEO says 20,301 plaints resolved
Just In
Congress anti-Dalit party: Sambani
Sathupalli: SC, ST and BC leaders have no value in Congress. Leaders who worked for a long time in the party are disappointed. If it comes to power,...
Sathupalli: SC, ST and BC leaders have no value in Congress. Leaders who worked for a long time in the party are disappointed. If it comes to power, it will affect the lives of all sections. Congress, which ruled for a long time in the sixties, did not provide benefits such as Dalit Bandhu, Minority Bandhu, BC Bandhu etc.,said former minister Sambani Chandra Sekhar, a senior Congress leader who joined BRS party recently.
Sambani supported BRS candidate for Sathupalli assembly Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and participated in poll campaign in Sathupalli and other mandals on Sunday. He said Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who won thrice in Satthupalli, would win with a huge majority he said.
“Veeraiah is the most courageous leader among the leaders I have seen in my political life,” he praised.