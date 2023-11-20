Congress anti-Dalit party: Sambani

Sathupalli: SC, ST and BC leaders have no value in Congress. Leaders who worked for a long time in the party are disappointed. If it comes to power, it will affect the lives of all sections. Congress, which ruled for a long time in the sixties, did not provide benefits such as Dalit Bandhu, Minority Bandhu, BC Bandhu etc.,said former minister Sambani Chandra Sekhar, a senior Congress leader who joined BRS party recently.

Sambani supported BRS candidate for Sathupalli assembly Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and participated in poll campaign in Sathupalli and other mandals on Sunday. He said Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who won thrice in Satthupalli, would win with a huge majority he said.

“Veeraiah is the most courageous leader among the leaders I have seen in my political life,” he praised.