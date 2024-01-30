Congress, BRS chalk out plans to win RS polls

Hyderabad: As the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the biennial elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana, the process to select the candidates by the Congress and the Opposition BRS has begun. Based on the existing strength of the BRS in the Assembly, it can win one seat. But the party is worried over the possible menace of cross voting.

BRS MPs Joginipally Santosh Kumar, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and B Lingaiah Yadav are retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

It may be recalled that BRS MLAs Sunitha Laxma Reddy, G Mahipal Reddy, K Prabhakar Reddy and Manik Rao from the old Medak district had met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently triggering rumours that they might be joining the ruling Congress. Also, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud on Sunday had a one-on-one meeting with Revanth Reddy leading to strong speculation that he would soon join the Congress. The big question for the BRS now is what if they indulge in cross voting.



One option available for the pink party is fall back on the support of seven AIMIM members. But it is still not clear whether the AIMIM will go with the BRS or vote for the Congress candidates or abstain from voting.

The BRS is said to be contemplating to give a chance again to BCs. Those in the race are incumbent MP B Lingiah Yadav and Vaddiraju Ravichandra from the Kapu community.