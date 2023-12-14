Congress, BRS, MIM are one and same: DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Wednesday alleged that the Congress, BRS and MIM parties were one and the same and added that election of the Assembly Speaker was a proof of the same. Speaking to the media, she demanded that the Congress government to implement the election promises.

“An attempt will be made to trample on the promises using the economic situation as an excuse, she claimed while demanding that Rythu Bandhu scheme benefit should be deposited into the farmers' accounts immediately. She said that the Women of the state were queuing up in front of gas agencies waiting for Rs 500 gas cylinders. She claimed that the opposition of the people to former CM KCR’s government came because of the BJP's struggle that in Telangana. Aruna said that Congress party came to power with promises of freebies. She said that BJP had increased its vote share and seats significantly in the recent assembly elections. She expressed confidence that the BJP would win a majority of the MP seats in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She said that former CM and the current CM had been crushed by the BJP candidate in Kamareddy assembly seat and added that assembly elections had proved that the people of Telangana wanted the BJP led state government. She insisted that the Congress government should implement the promises made under any circumstances. She predicted that their party leader Narendra Modi was going to be the prime minister of the country for the third time in a row. “The BJP is going to win 403 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The election results in the three states are a slap in the face for those who have spoken petty words about PM Modi's rule. It is a matter of shame that hundreds of crores of rupees have been found in the house of Rahul Gandhi's close-friend and MP Dheeraj Sahu,” she said. DK Aruna said India was moving ahead in development under PM Narendra Modi's rule.