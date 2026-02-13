Congress Captures Aswaraopeta Municipality in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Kothagudem : The Indian National Congress has secured control of the Aswaraopeta Municipality in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, winning a clear majority in the recently held municipal elections.

Out of the total 22 wards, Congress candidates emerged victorious in 17 wards, ensuring a comfortable majority in the civic body.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won Wards 7 and 14, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured Ward 17.

Independent candidates registered victories in Wards 19 and 21.

With this outcome, the Congress is set to form the municipal administration in Aswaraopeta. Official confirmation from election authorities is awaited.