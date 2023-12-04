  • Menu
Congress CM likely to take oath today

Congress CM likely to take oath today
Highlights

The possibility of taking oath by Congress Chief Minister around 6 pm in the evening is not ruled out. Raj Bhavan sources said today being Kartika...

The possibility of taking oath by Congress Chief Minister around 6 pm in the evening is not ruled out. Raj Bhavan sources said today being Kartika Monday which is considered auspicious and in view of cyclone threat to AP and its likely impact on Telangana sources said oath taking ceremony may be held in the evening. Raj Bhavan is making all necessary arrangements for the ceremony in case Congress party decides to go ahead. GAD officials and police are making all necessary arrangements for event.

Meanwhile CEO Vikas Raj will meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at 2 pm and submit the list of all elected MLAs. Amidst this scenario, the CLP meeting has begun at Hotel Ella in Gachibowli. It remains to be seen if they will elect the leader now or pass one line resolution authorizing AICC to take a decision. Before CLP meeting AICC leaders met all MLAs and took their opinion.

Prior to CLP meeting N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy met DK Shivkumar at Park Hyatt hotel.

