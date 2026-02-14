Congress consolidates position in home turfs of Ministers

Karimnagar: Two years after the formation of the government, the Congress party’s prestige battle in the municipal elections has yielded emphatic results in the undivided Karimnagar district.

Three ministers from the district have decisively demonstrated their political strength, ensuring the party’s commanding performance in the municipalities falls under their respective Assembly constituencies.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) managed to make its presence felt in a few places across the State, in the municipalities represented by the undivided district ministers, the pink party was reduced to marginal results, underlining the strong grassroots connect and organisational grip of the Congress leadership. Representing the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, the State Minister for SC, ST and Minority Welfare, who secured a berth in the Cabinet during the second expansion, steered the Congress to a historic and sweeping victory in Dharmapuri municipality.

The party created history by winning all 15 wards, leaving the principal opposition BRS without a single seat. The clean sweep is being viewed as a reflection of the Minister’s sustained engagement with local issues and effective coordination with party cadres.

Similarly, in Manthani municipality, represented by State IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the Congress secured 11 Out of 13 wards, by comfortably outpacing the BRS. Despite speculation that the BRS would mount a tough challenge, the Congress leadership under Sridhar Babu’s has shown outright domination. From candidate selection to campaign strategy, the Minister is said to have closely monitored every aspect, resulting in the massive victory.

In Husnabad municipality, represented by State BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the Congress also delivered a commanding performance. Of the 20 wards, the party won 16, while the BRS secured four seats. The results underscore the Minister’s growing influence in the constituency and the electorate’s endorsement of the government’s welfare and development agenda.

Political analysts note that the municipal results in the undivided Karimnagar district reaffirm the Congress party’s strengthening base at the grassroots level. The emphatic victories in Dharmapuri, Manthani and Husnabad are being interpreted as a vote of confidence in both the State government’s two-year governance and the leadership of the district’s ministers.