Congress constitutes panels to oversee Lok Sabha polls

The Congress has set up election committees for several states, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, besides a political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

Hyderabad: The Congress has set up election committees for several states, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, besides a political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

The move comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated this year. "The Congress president has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect."

For Telangana the constituency wise coordinators for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will coordinate for Chevella and Mahbubnagar. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka (Hyderabad and Secunderabad), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubabad and Khammam), Seethakka (Adilabad), D Sridhar Babu (Peddapalli), Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), T Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad), P Sudharshan Reddy (Zahirabad), Damodar Rajanarsimha (Medak), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Malkajgiri), Jupally Krishna Rao (Nagarkurnool), N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir) and Konda Surekha (Warangal).

