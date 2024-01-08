Live
- Mcap rises by Rs 57,408 cr at top-6 scrips
- Health workers, patients forced to leave Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital: UN
- Stick to stock-specific trading
- Users complain as social media, internet down in parts of Pakistan
- Investors look to positive Q3 cues
- Israel to present harrowing video accounts of Oct 7 Hamas attack before ICJ
- Options OI bases point to wider range trading
- 500 pre-fabricated toilets to be installed in Ayodhya
- ‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister
- Global smartwatch sales likely to see 17% growth in 2024
Just In
Congress constitutes panels to oversee Lok Sabha polls
The Congress has set up election committees for several states, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, besides a political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.
Hyderabad: The Congress has set up election committees for several states, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, besides a political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.
The move comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated this year. "The Congress president has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect."
For Telangana the constituency wise coordinators for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will coordinate for Chevella and Mahbubnagar. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka (Hyderabad and Secunderabad), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubabad and Khammam), Seethakka (Adilabad), D Sridhar Babu (Peddapalli), Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), T Jeevan Reddy (Nizamabad), P Sudharshan Reddy (Zahirabad), Damodar Rajanarsimha (Medak), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Malkajgiri), Jupally Krishna Rao (Nagarkurnool), N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir) and Konda Surekha (Warangal).