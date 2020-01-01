Congress delegation calls on Guv;seeks action against Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders, called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The leaders submitted a memorandum alleging misuse of police force by the TRS government to harass Congress cadre.

They also sought action against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar under the special powers she enjoys as per Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

The delegation comprised of senior leaders K Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohammed Ali Shabir, V Hanumantha Rao, D Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Kusum Kumar and others.

"Telangana police, especially the Hyderabad Police, have been acting in an arbitrary and high-handed manner and using illegal methods against the public in general and Congress party cadres in particular.

It may be appropriate to mention that besides the normal power that any Governor has, the Governor of Telangana has special and overriding powers in terms of all law and order issues (as per section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014) in the city of Hyderabad for a period of ten years from 2014," the Congress leaders said in their representation.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Governor, Uttam said that the Governor was apprised of the developments that occurred on December 28 on the occasion of 135th Foundation Day of Congress. Uttam Kumar Reddy said, the police informed that no permission was given for any rally on any route.

After the flag hoisting on December 28 in Gandhi Bhavan, a peaceful Satyagraha inside Gandhi Bhavan was held to protest against CAA and against police injustices.

"What was shocking was that the police were arresting Congress leaders and workers coming to Congress party office to participate in Congress party Formation Day flag hoisting and other related celebrations," he said.