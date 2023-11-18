Congress Dhokebaaz, BJP communal

Karimnagar/ Choppadandi/ Jammikunta/ Parkal: Congress is a “Dhokebaaz” party and BJP knows nothing except “communal fanaticism”, thundered BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday while addressing public meetings at Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Jammikunta and Parkal.

Rao, without taking any names, said in the name of "Hindu religion," differences are being created among people”. He asked the voters to throw such parties into the Bay of Bengal.

Rao said both Congress and BJP were daydreaming of coming to power. “I have covered half of Telangana and spoken to the people. People were with BRS and they would show their power on November 30. BRS is certain to form a government for a third consecutive term,” he said. Stating that the "Dhokebaaz Congress" made the people of Telangana suffer for 58 years, KCR charged the Congress party of being responsible for 400 people being shot dead in the agitation for separate state in 1969. KCR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up 157 medical colleges in this country but did not give even one college to Telangana. “Why should people vote for BJP,” he asked.

Soon after the Congress announced its manifesto, KCR said the government would be providing 24 hours continuous drinking water supply just as it had done with regard to electricity supply. Referring to the Bhumata portal of Congress, he said it would bring back the days of middlemen.



The BRS chief assured development of Kondagattu Anjanna Temple stating that the development plans were getting ready and works would begin once the new government takes oath. The development people had witnessed in the last nine years was just a trailer and much more was in store for them. Hence, he said people should discuss and make a conscious decision to vote for the BRS.