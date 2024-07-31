Congress double talk on Union Budget exposed: BJP MP Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: A day after Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy took on the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the farm sector, BJP Rajya Saha MP Dr K Laxman, lashed out at the Congress for playing politics over the Union Budget 2024-25.

Dr Laxman on Tuesday said that the Congress is trying to project that the Centre is discriminating against states by making huge allocations only to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. However, the opposition parties from Andhra Pradesh questioned the Centre for not allocating anything to Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the LoP in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of allocating funds only to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. However, the Congress MP from Bihar questioned the Centre for not making any allocations to his State. That apart, the Telangana Congress leaders and its government in the State have made similar accusations of discriminating against Telangana in the Union Budget and even moving a resolution to that effect in the State Assembly.

However, the Telangana State Budget proposals for 2024-25 pegged the tax devolution, grants and others from the Centre to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. All this exposes the double talk of the Congress to project that not taking the names of the states means depriving them of allocations in the Union Budget, which needs to be condemned, he said.

Dr Laxman said that the Telangana State Budget 2024-25 too mentions only two or three districts. Does that mean the State budget neglected the whole state, he asked.