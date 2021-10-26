Congress exposes flaws in Dharani portal

Madikonda: Farmers are facing hardships and some are even committing suicide in Telangana due to the 'defunct' Dharani portal, AICC member and former chairman of undivided Andhar Pradesh Vikalangula Corporation Bakka Judson said. Speaking to media persons in Madikonda on Monday, he accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar of ignoring the plight of farmers who were running from pillar to post to get their work done. "As there was no revenue minister and secretary in the State, the land problems remain unattended to. It is also leading to large-scale irregularities," Judson said. It may be mentioned here that Judson had lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on August 16. Responding to it, the NHRC sought an action taken report from the State government over issues related to the Dharani portal.

Judson said that due to the defunct Dharani portal legitimate farmers have been denied their right to sell their land to prospective buyers. He said that KCR kept the revenue portfolio with him, so as Somesh Kumar revenue secretary, as a result the administration has gone haywire. The land issues that could have been resolved at the Tahsildar level are assigned to the district Collector, he said, stating that it was nothing but an insane act. He accused KCR of trying to create his mark in the administration by throwing out a well-established system.