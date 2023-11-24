Congress failed to deliver even its guarantee on cow dung: Former Himachal CM

Hyderabad: Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged people of Telangana to be vigilant about the Congress ‘fake’ guarantees and ‘false’ promises to hoodwink them to win the Assembly elections.

Addressing the media here, he said the Congress after coming to power in HP could not even honour five of ten guarantees promised to people, including gobar(cow dung) guarantee with a support price of Rs 2/ a kg. ‘It is a year since the party came to power; it did not procure even a kg of dung, he alleged.

He said the Congress had promised a decision in its first Cabinet meeting to credit monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to all women aged above 18 years, but, not none the amounts in the past 12 months. Another attractive guarantee was to give free power to domestic consumers up to 300 units. Instead, people were burdened with increasing tariff. Also, the Congress told apple-growing farmers they can decide sale price of apples, but this guarantee has also failed. Thakur said the State Cabinet had decided to introduce the new pension scheme, as promised, but it is not being implemented even after one year.

Turning to ruling BRS, he pointed out that corruption in the State crossed all redlines. "The KCR government is a unique in the country, with KCR son, daughter and nephew being part of it. Corruption is reflected when under-quality construction left pillars of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) sinking." He asked KCR how many got the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ benefit and dalits three acres. ‘He should spell out what he has done after completing two terms in power’.

Thakur said the Centre supports Telangana with lakhs of crores under various schemes and projects. "The BRS government re-christening the Central schemes and doesn't want PM Modi's picture to appear, and appropriating credit for the schemes."

He lashed out at the government, saying the CM has no habit of coming to meet people. Earlier, the State was known for its merit in the education sector, but now it is going down. The TSPSC question paper leaks left the unemployed in a lurch. The BRS did not deliver on promised unemployment allowance to youth.

Against this backdrop, Thakur asked people to defeat the party to ensure those responsible for corruption and loot are punished.

He said he has come to Telangana to appeal to voters to be on guard against ‘fake’ guarantees and promises of the Congress and to support to BJP, making the State part of the country's journey of becoming strong.