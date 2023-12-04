Congress fails to bag even a single seat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Congress party which was able to bag 64 seats across Telangana in the Assembly election could not make a mark in the State capital.



Amongst the prominent party leaders including Khairatabad DCC president, Dr C Rohin Reddy from Amberpet, former cricketer and PCC working president, Mohammed Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills, former MP, M Anjan Kumar Yadav from Musheerabad, wife of AICC leader Pawan Khera, Kota Neelima from Sanathnagar amongst those who lost. Khairtabad candidate P Vijaya Reddy received 45,358 votes.

While Nampally candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan who received 60,148 votes gave a tough fight to former city mayor and AIMIM candidate Mohammed Majid Hussain who got 62,185 votes. State Mahila Congress president, Mogili Sunitha from Goshamahal could only garner 6,265 votes contesting against sitting MLA T Raja Singh. While Shaik Akbar, a little-known personality within the party, interestingly got 29,699 votes. Gaddar’s daughter VenelaGaddar who contested from Secunderabad Cantonment received 20,825 votes.