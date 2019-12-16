Hyderabad: Congress fanning flames of communalism says BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised the Congress party for fanning the flames of communalism across the country.



In a statement here on Monday, he said, "it is quite shameful that a party which claims to be the grand old party of India is fanning the flames of communalism across India." The Congress party has come to be a dead-ender party, which was trying to leverage every opportunity to misguide and mislead communities in the country for petty political expediency. In the same fashion, the grand old party is currently using the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA-2019) as an instrument to foment trouble among peacefully co-existing communities in the country.

Rao said the BJP urges Muslims in the country not to fall into the political trap being laid by the Congress, Communists, TMC and other regional parties. It is important that they understand, that the CAA-2019 has nothing to do with the exclusion of one community. Instead, it is very positive legislation providing succour to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he said.

"The BJP's ideology is nation first and our government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear and singular governance agenda of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," he said.

He charged that the opponents of BJP and PM Modi were spreading canards, false propaganda and lies to advance their political agenda. "We urge people from all sections of the society, and youth, in particular, to see through the nefarious designs of Congress and other opposition parties and refrain from getting misled," he added.