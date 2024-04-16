Congress’ farmers declaration and guarantees are bogus: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy termed the Congress farmers’ declaration and electoral guarantee as bogus promises made to come to power in the State. Kishan Reddy, who observed ‘Rythu Diksha’ on Monday to highlight the plight of farmers in the state at BJP State Headquarters, said, “While the Centre is supporting the procurement process, the state government is neglecting the same, leaving farmers in a lurch.”

“Farmers of the state had to face a lot due to the injustices meted out under the BRS regime. The BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhara Rao had promised to waive farm loans and ensure bringing one lakh acres under cultivation in each assembly segment. But, the BRS anti-farmer policies troubled them a lot. Farmers, in their bid to get rid of the BRS government, have brought Congress to power. But, they are now left feeling cheated,” he alleged.

The Congress has made more than 400 assurances and declarations and guarantees in its election manifesto before the state assembly elections. It is not in a position to fulfill them. Do backstabbing people is what Congress means by Indiramma Rajyam, Kishan Reddy asked. “Earlier, KCR had let down Dalits and STs in the name of Dalit Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu. Now the Congress government is walking the same path within four months of coming to power. One family rule has gone and another family rule has come to Telangana. One regime of collecting money has been replaced by another”, Kishan Reddy criticised.