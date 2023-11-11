Congress fielded weak candidates to help BJP romp home: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the Congress party deliberately placed weak candidates in the constituencies of BJP leaders Raja Singh, D Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay.

The BRS leader predicted that the BRS would win in the constituencies of Goshamahal, Huzarabad, and Kodangal. Replying to several questions during a press conference, Rama Rao said, “Look at the places where BJP is contesting. In the constituencies of Raja Singh, D Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay, they have placed weak candidates so as to benefit the BJP leaders. You will see how these Congress candidates will lose deposits in the ensuing election. This shows the Congress party's intention,” said Rao. The BRS leader said that the Congress party had given big declarations but did not follow them. They talked of Udaipur Declaration and told many things but they gave tickets to many families. What is the use of declarations when they don't follow, he asked.

Replying to a question, Rao said that the BRS will win a majority of the seats. “We will win Goshamahal this time, this was the only constituency in which BJP won. Let it be Narendra Modi or whoever but they will not win a single seat here,” said Rao, adding the party will win in Kodangal and Huzurabad. Regarding the TPCC Chief’s comment about agriculture markets, Rama Rao said that the more Revanth Reddy talks will be advantageous for the BRS. On the allegations of car steering in MIM’s hands, Rao said that the steering of Modi was in the hands of Adani but the BRS party’s steering was in KCR's hands.

Later talking to leaders where several leaders joined BRS, KTR said that once again many Delhi leaders were coming to scuttle the only voice of Telangana which is Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Leaders like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Ministers of other States will be coming to Telangana and they are trying to finish KCR. The Modi government increased the cylinder price from Rs 400 to Rs 1200 and KCR wants to decrease it to Rs 400 hence people should think and vote.