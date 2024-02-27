Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Mahalaxmi Scheme' and 'Gruha Jyoti' schemes

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, along with other government officials, launched the 'Mahalaxmi Scheme' and 'Gruha Jyoti' schemes as part of implementing the Abhayahastam Guarantees at the Telangana Secretariat. These initiatives are in line with the promises made during the election campaign, and the government is committed to fulfilling all pledges to ensure the welfare of the people of Telangana.

The government has reiterated that these schemes will be applicable only to those who have registered with the Praja Palana. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, a subsidized gas cylinder will be provided for Rs. 500, and 200 units of free electricity will be given to illuminate the homes of the underprivileged.

Despite facing financial challenges, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing the six guarantees promised by Sonia Gandhi. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the significance of these schemes and dismissed any misinformation being spread about them, particularly regarding the provision of free electricity.

The government officials highlighted the importance of these schemes in setting an example for the rest of the country and reaffirmed their determination to overcome obstacles and ensure the effective implementation of the initiatives. They urged the public not to be swayed by false propaganda and assured that the government is dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Telangana through these welfare programs.