Congress govt real face exposed: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday lashed out at the government for projecting those questioning attacks on temples as anti-social elements and religious fanatics.

Addressing the media, he said CM Revanth Reddy and the government failed to protect the self-respect and faith of Hindus. “Reddy is only working for the MIM's approval and vote bank politics,” he added.

"We strongly condemn the arrests of BJP leaders and activists. We demand the government to immediately release the arrested and withdraw cases." He said the police have been seen going to houses of BJP leaders and harassing them. “The BRS government violated people's rights, undermined democracy, and tried to suppress the Opposition. Even this government is committing wicked acts, resorting to house arrests,” he commented.

The MP said the Congress has a habit of trying to portray those questioning attacks on temples as anti-social forces, fanatics, and miscreants. He alleged that the CM has hatred towards Hindus and organisations. The government never controlled those who created religious hatred.

“The government, while giving shelter to fanatics, nurtured them but did not try to control them. In Telangana, there have been many incidents of frenzied bomb attacks in the name of Jihad,” he said. He said hundreds were killed in attacks due to communal strife during the Congress rule in Telangana for ten years. When the Modi government came to power, terrorists were dealt an iron hand for interfering in the lives of innocent people and destabilising society.

Eatala ridiculed non-arrest of those who create communal strife and nab BJP leaders by registering murder cases against the peaceful protesters against attacks on shrines. He said Telangana has sleeper cells and has become a target for terrorists. Despite warnings from the Central agencies that Rohingyas are migrating illegally, the government has not prevented infiltraters.

The MP charged that the government failed to arrest miscreants who spew hatred against Hindus and incite hatred among people. He demanded it should stop conspiracies of anti-social forces in Telangana.