Congress govt will fall if houses of poor demolished: UM Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Minies and BJP State Chief G Kishan Reddy said that the Congress government in the state will fall and the government functioning will be paralysed if demolitions of poor man's houses continue.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he demanded that the state government should think and take care of the poor while making the policy and regulations of the HYDRA.

He said it has been more than 10 months since the Congress government came to power in Telangana.

He said that any government on coming to power tries to benefit the poor people and the state. Projects and welfare programs will be implemented.

However, the Congress government has so far neglected the education and medical fields, has not built schools, and has not laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses for poor.

"No government has gone on demolishing the houses of the poor anywhere in the country. It is not right for the Congress government in Telangana to engage in thuggish policies by demolishing the houses of the poor."

We are warning that the government will be paralyzed if it shows its strength to the poor people in the name of beautification. Also, attempts to demolish the houses of the poor with bulldozers will not be tolerated.

In the past, we have organized agitations under the auspices of the BJP asking that the houses of the poor should not be demolished under any circumstances and "I have even written a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy," adding, "It is unfair for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to act badly without considering the concerns and grievances of the people and go on demolishing their houses," he added.

He said that the BJP opposes the demolition of poor houses in the name of illegal construction without comprehensive thinking. The government should withdraw these measures immediately, he demanded.

Further, the state BJP chief said that 70 per cent of Hyderabad's drainage water ends up in Musi. There is a drainage problem in every lane. Without solving the drainage problem, the state government is taking ill-intentioned actions in the name of Musi beautification with Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The government should use Rs 50,000 crore to build houses for the poor.

The Congress government should focus on improving the drainage system as much as it does on demolishing houses and beating the poor taking the Musi beautification after the construction of pipelines, and resolving the threat of floods.

He said that a retaining wall should be constructed on both sides of the Musi, followed by beautification.

Kishan Reddy said HYDRA means Revanth Reddy and Revanth Reddy means HYDRA. It has come from his idea. He said that big people and bi real estate companies and businessmen have built structures in the name of farmhouses and estates occupying many ponds. HYDRA must show its power against them first. Including the demolition of the illegally constructed Owaisi's Fatima College.

He alleged that the Congress leaders in Telangana are looting in the name of RG TAX and RR-TAX by blocking the revenue from Hyderabad. The RR-TAX is being collected from real estate traders and companies.