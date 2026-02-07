Congress has given up on Karimnagar, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during municipal election campaigning in Karimnagar on Friday declaring that the party has already “given up” in the corporation polls. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy avoided visiting Karimnagar, restricting himself to Choppadandi, as intelligence inputs suggested a certain defeat for Congress.

Sanjay further claimed that Congress has entered into a secret understanding with AIMIM, offering the mayor’s post in exchange for Muslim votes. He accused former minister Gangula Kamalakar and former MP Vinod Kumar of misleading people by claiming credit for development funds that were actually sanctioned by the Centre.

“Gangula, does Prime Minister Modi even know your face? Would funds come if BRS asked? It is only because of BJP’s efforts that Karimnagar received central support,” he said.

Highlighting his role, Sanjay announced that Rs 50 crore in Central funds is already sanctioned for Karimnagar Corporation. He reminded people that he had earlier ensured action against nine corporators involved in illegal land encroachments, sending them to jail, and urged voters not to support such candidates again.

The BJP leader accused Congress of failing to deliver on its six guarantees, including houses for the poor, financial support for women, gold, scooters, pensions for elders, and jobs for youth. He warned that if Congress is elected, it would immediately impose heavy taxes on households and utilities, burdening citizens further.

Sanjay appealed to voters to elect BJP candidates in divisions 10, 11, 55, 37, 48, 21, and 22 with a massive majority, promising honest governance and genuine development. He asserted that only the BJP has the strength to bring funds “from Delhi to the galli” and ensure progress in Karimnagar.