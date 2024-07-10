Congress is ready to fulfill Rythu Bharosa promise, says Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government is ready to fulfill the promise of Rythu Bharosa. The Dy. CM recently spoke at a public opinion gathering program for the Rythu Bharosa Scheme at Khammam Collectorate. During his speech, he emphasized the Congress Party's commitment to providing investment assistance to farmers, a promise made in the last election. He reassured the farmers that the state government is dedicated to fulfilling this promise.

Vikramarka pointed out that due to the lack of a full budget from the central government amidst the parliamentary elections, the state government introduced an interim budget. However, he assured the public that a full budget will be introduced soon to support initiatives like the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

In order to gather feedback and opinions from farmers and the public for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the state government has planned to tour ten districts. This feedback will help in formulating procedures to effectively support farmers.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao also participated in the program, showing their support for the agricultural sector. The initiative aims to save and promote the agriculture sector, highlighting the government's commitment to uplifting farmers in the state.