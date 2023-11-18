Congress juggernaut is unstoppable,asserts Anjan Kumar Yadav

Hyderabad: As Rahul Gandhi said, it is going to be Congress toofan in city constituencies as well. No one can stop Congress Juggernaut said Congress candidate M Anjan Kumar Yadav.

The Congress candidate from Musheerabad constituency told Hans India that if voted to power, he would resolve all the pending issues in the constituency and take up developmental works on top priority.

Yadav who has taken up Paidal Daura visiting every doorstep in Musheerabad has been presenting the developmental activities he had taken up during his earlier tenure as Secunderabad MP twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He pointed towards the construction of community halls, for all the casts, Dhobi Ghats, laying of water pipelines and the development of colony parks as his achievements.

He said “ Musheerabad Constituency needs a change. I have interacted with various communities, NGOs, Residents Welfare Associations, and intellectuals. Let me tell you there is strong anti-incumbency feeling among voters.”

He also alleged that no proper development had taken place despite all the promises made by the BRS government. The roads are in worst condition. People are deprived of clean drinking water, many areas like Bholakpur and Musheerabad fish market continue to receive contaminated water. People of these areas get hospitalised frequently. He said women and senior citizens and even youth were expressing confidence in him.

This constituency has about 2.5 lakh voters. Talking to Hans team,the diverse population had given a mixed reaction. Voice for change was there particularly from the areas which were still not developed. They complained of non-functional street lights and narrow roads, parking problems, bad sewage system etc.

“The main problem in our area is that garbage segregation is not taken up properly, early in the morning you see garbage piled up on the roads, many times we have complained about this issue to concerned officials but no concrete measures have been taken up and for this change in the system is needed, they added. Asad Khan, resident of Kavadiguda said that they will opt for a candidate who would work for them.