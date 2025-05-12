Congress keen on creating tribal leaders

Khanapur: Local MLA V Bojju Patel and State Tricar Corporation Chairman Bellaiah Naik said that the Congress Party is organising training classes for tribal leaders with the aim of developing tribals in all fields. On Sunday, training classes for the workers of the Telangana Adivasi Congress Buniyadi joint Adilabad district were inaugurated at the Haritha Resort in Jannaram mandal centre.

As part of the event, AICC Training National Coordinator Rahul Paul instructed tribal leaders on various topics. On this occasion, the MLA said that the party was working to encourage tribal leaders to lead. He said that these training classes are being conducted to create awareness about the rights enshrined in the Constitution. Patel said that they are creating awareness about the developments and immediate precautions that need to be taken in the country. He said that the RSS is making serious efforts to damage the cultural traditions of the tribals, and no one should not forget the cultural traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation.