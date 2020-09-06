Congress kits out itself to nail TRS in Assembly

Hyderabad: With in-depth study of failure of the State government at different levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Congress is prepared to corner the ruling party in the Assembly session starting from Monday.



Amongst the latest issues of public concern from agriculture, employment, Srisailam power plant accident, problems of minorities and Dalits in the State, unfulfilled promises of double bedroom housing, New Revenue Act, LRS and its impact on poor, corruption in Irrigation projects, bad road condition in the capital city and other important issues, besides Covid-19 are likely rock to the Assembly sessions.

In this endeavour, the CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who is on high spirits after his 10-day statewide tour to study Covid ground situation held pep talks with the party's official spokesperson and asked them to gathering all the information so that party has an edge in countering the official version to be present in the Assembly.

For cornering the ruling party, the Congress leadership is now pitching for efficient information flow from the party to public and vise versa and to emphasise the failure of the KCR government in dealing with the Covid-19 situation, leading to deaths and huge economic impact.

Bhatti asked the spokespersons to come out with in-depth study & analysis of the government's failure in all sectors. During the meeting he also discussed strategies to be adopted to corner the ruling party.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief, N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting with the party's DCC presidents at Gandhi Bhavan and said that the public resentment towards TRS government is on the rise and people are now looking at the Congress party as their saviour. Therefore, he asked the party cadre to strengthen the party at grass root level and focus on public issues.

The DCC presidents were asked to identify the important local issues concerning the common people in their respective districts and fight for justice. He said most of the sections of society who supported TRS in previous elections have now distanced themselves from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other leaders.

Emphasising how the ruling party not only distanced itself from public issues but also the public itsef, Uttam said except for KCR family, no other Minister, ruling party MLAs or even senior officials have direct access to Pragathi Bhavan which has been turned as the epicenter of all official activities.