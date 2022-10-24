Congress lambasts BJP for attack on its candidate Sravanthi

Hyderabad: The Congress party has strongly condemned the attack on party candidate for Munugodu by-elections Palvai Sravanthi by some BJP goons while she was campaigning in Nampally Mandal on Sunday.

"The attack on Palvai Sravanthi's convoy is highly condemnable. This clearly shows that BJP and also TRS leaders are trembling with the fear of a humiliating defeat.

They are unable to digest the tremendous response to Congress campaign in Munugodu constituency and consequently, they have engaged 'goondas' to attack our candidate Sravanthi," Nalgonda MP and former TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a media statement.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP and TRS were upset over the resentment they were facing during their campaign. Munugodu voters have been questioning their failures and the BJP and TRS leaders are being greeted with 'Go Back' slogans in almost all villages.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who betrayed the Congress party and also the people of Munugodu for selfish gains, is now resorting to physical attacks on Congress candidate to vent out frustration and fear.

However, he said that the Congress party would not get intimidated by such attacks and it would intensify its campaign further.