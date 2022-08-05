Congress lashes out at Central & State govts

Rangareddy: Congress leaders of Rangareddy district and Shadnagar constituency senior leader Veerlapalli Shankar lashed out at the Central and State governments for cheating the common people. The Congress leaders staged protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas on Friday at Nandigama, Parigi, Shadnagar, Kothur and other areas in Rangareddy district. The effigies of the Central and State government were burnt.

Earlier, the rallies were organised in the colonies and main villages of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Congress leaders expressed their anger that the BJP at the Centre and the TRS party at the State are deceiving the people by introducing schemes. They severely criticised both the governments are playing with the lives of common people by increasing the prices of essential commodities. The leaders said that during the Congress regime, the cost of cooking gas was Rs 400 and now it is Rs 1100. Starting from cooking oil, vegetables, milk and all essential commodities, prices have been increased, and finally GST has been imposed on children's books and pencils and they are hurting the poor and middle class people.

They reminded that when the Congress party was in power, it protected the people by fixing the prices in such a way that it was accessible to the poor and middle class people.

Congress leaders, activists, common people and others were also present.