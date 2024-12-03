  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress Leader Chakradhar Goud Accused of Heinous Misconduct in Siddipet

Congress Leader Chakradhar Goud Accused of Heinous Misconduct in Siddipet
x
Highlights

Allegations have surfaced against Siddipet Congress in-charge Chakradhar Goud, accusing him of exploiting a friend's wife under the pretense of friendship and care.

Siddipet: Allegations have surfaced against Siddipet Congress in-charge Chakradhar Goud, accusing him of exploiting a friend's wife under the pretense of friendship and care.

Reports suggest that Goud allegedly promised the woman a house and support, only to take advantage of her. Despite her repeated refusals and pleas, he is accused of forcing himself upon her.

The victim, distressed by the ordeal, reportedly attempted suicide. This incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice in the community.

Authorities are yet to take official action, and calls for an impartial investigation are growing louder. The allegations have also brought significant embarrassment to the Congress party, raising questions about the moral integrity of its leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick