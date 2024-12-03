Live
Just In
Congress Leader Chakradhar Goud Accused of Heinous Misconduct in Siddipet
Allegations have surfaced against Siddipet Congress in-charge Chakradhar Goud, accusing him of exploiting a friend's wife under the pretense of friendship and care.
Reports suggest that Goud allegedly promised the woman a house and support, only to take advantage of her. Despite her repeated refusals and pleas, he is accused of forcing himself upon her.
Reports suggest that Goud allegedly promised the woman a house and support, only to take advantage of her. Despite her repeated refusals and pleas, he is accused of forcing himself upon her.
The victim, distressed by the ordeal, reportedly attempted suicide. This incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice in the community.
Authorities are yet to take official action, and calls for an impartial investigation are growing louder. The allegations have also brought significant embarrassment to the Congress party, raising questions about the moral integrity of its leaders.