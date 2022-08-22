Congress leader Madhu Yashki lashes out at CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former MP of the Congress party and TPCC Publicity cell Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud on Sunday came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and termed him as a mean and wicked politician of the State. He said that KCR spoke like a conman at the latter's public meeting held in Munugodu on Saturday.

He asked the Chief Minister if the Telangana State would have been formed without the approval of the Congress party. Stating that KCR has tricked so many people and leaders in his life, he alleged that KCR had cheated former TRS leaders like A. Narendra and Vijayasanti and veteran politician Konda Laxman Bapuji. He made it clear that the Telangana state would not have been formed even if KCR did Tapasya (penance) for 100 years and added that the Congress party had fulfilled the long cherished demand of the four crore people of the state after observing the sacrifices of its youth and other people.

Speaking further, he asked KCR about his assets before the Telangana State formation and after its formation. He alleged that CM KCR had amassed a lot of illegal wealth in the name of separate Telangana state agitation. He said that KCR had made his son KTR as the state minister, his daughter K Kavitha as an MLC and his nephew as the Rajya Sabha Member while ignoring the real activists of the state. He said that the people of the state started to hate the CM after hearing his speech at Munugodu. He said that the KCR had turned a revenue surplus Telangana state into a debt ridden Telangana state.

He asked the CM as to how he ensured the acceptance of the resignation of the former leader of the party K Rajagopal Reddy from his MLA post within five minutes of its submission? Alleging that there is a secret understanding between the ruling TRS party and the opposition BJP, he said that the two parties had joined hands to make the Congress party disappear from the state.