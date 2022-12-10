Congress leader presents book on MSR's life to Governor

Karimnagar: The grandson of the late MSR and Congress party Karimnagar constituency leader Meneni Rohit Rao presented a book on the life of late Telangana activist M Satyanarayana Rao to Governor Tamilsai.

He presented the book to the Governor Tamilsai during a cricket competition held for the disabled at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, Rohit Rao thanked his fellow Australian team for organising this event.

He thanked to Melbourne resident Anand Chukka and head of New Age Educational Consultancy Ravinder Reddy and the sponsor of the tournament Praveen Reddy. He wanted PwDs to excel in all fields, participate in this cricket tournament and stand as role models for all those suffering from disabilities.