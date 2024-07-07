Congress Leaders Thank Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers for Reintegrating Five Village Panchayats into Telangana

The leaders of the Congress party from Yetapaka and Bhadrachalam have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for positively responding to the reintegration of five village panchayats into Telangana.

During the state bifurcation, these five village panchayats were merged with Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who initiated this process through a formal letter, were instrumental in this effort. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also responded positively to the reintegration, respecting the sentiments of the residents of these village panchayats.

Special thanks were extended to former Bhadrachalam MLA, District Congress Party President, and PCC Senior Vice-President, Podem Veerayya, who has been advocating for the villagers' cause both inside and outside the legislative assembly for the past six years.

The event saw participation from ASR District Congress Party leaders, BC Cell President Nakka Venkanna Yadav, former MPP District Congress Party leader Gondi Balayya, ASR YSR leader Rasala Narsayya, Bhadrachalam Congress Party Mandal President Parimi Srinivasa Rao, Congress Party Senior Leaders Adabala Venkateswara Rao, Bandham Srinivas Goud, Thammala Venkateswarlu, Ganuga Ramana, Sudhakar, Seva Dal Mandal President Sheelam Rammohan Reddy, Vasireddy Sambasiva Rao, and Bathula Sambayya.

Women Congress Party leaders including former Bhadrachalam MPP Shantamma, District Women Secretary Pandala Sarita, Haseema, Vaseema, and other key activists were also present.