Congress list after ‘bus yatra’ from Oct 15

Hyderabad: With the Congress Screening Committee yet to arrive at a consensus over the final candidates, it is said that the list will be released after the ‘bus yatra’ in which party leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are likely to participate from October 15.

Owing to disagreement for around 10 per cent of the Assembly segments in Telangana, the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) further delayed the announcement of tickets.

According to sources, the party has almost finalised the candidate list. For some 60-70 seats the screening committee has already confirmed candidates. However, owing to winning candidates with financial outlay, caste-related issues and joining from other parties, it is learnt that, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi, and members of the screening committee are locked horns further stalling the progress of the final list. The screening committee decided to take the ticket issue to Rahul Gandhi. “Who said there is implementation of BC resolution (some 34 seats), the leaked list of candidates shows the caste equations clearly. Now there is nothing which can be called a BC resolution as the screening committee is influenced by those at the helm,” informed a leader.

As the screening committee which forwarded some recommendations to CEC is reviewing them; consensus could not be reached. In some constituencies at least two leaders are aspiring and have positioned themselves well creating confusion for the committee.

For instance, under GHMC limits, pressure is being built by multiple candidates. Medchal has two aspirants, T Jangaiah Yadav and S Harivardhan Reddy, Qutbullahpur has B Narsi Reddy and K Hanmatha Reddy, Uppal has R Laxma Reddy and Parameshwar Reddy, L B Nagar has Madhu Yashki Goud and J Prabhakar, Musheerabad has M Anjan Kumar Yadav and Jagadishwar Rao, Amberpet has Laxman Yadav, Mothe Rohith and Srikanth Goud, Khairatabad has P Vijaya Reddy and Rohin Reddy, Jubilee Hills has Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Mohammed Azharuddin, Sanathnagar is being aspired by Kota Neelima and Adithya Reddy.

Even as the bus yatra is scheduled to begin from October 15 for ten days, it is most likely that the list will be announced after that. The committee will be meeting after a gap of close to a week.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy, who spoke to the media in Delhi following the announcement of election notification, asserted that Telangana will be liberated on November 30, the date of polls.