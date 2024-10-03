Congress lodges complaint against KTR over his allegations on Musi project

Hyderabad: The Congress party lodged a complaint against BRS working president over his allegations of corruption on Musi river project.

PCC media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy in his complaint lodged at Vanasthalipuram police station urged the police to initiate action for making baseless allegations against the present Congress government.

The complaint pointed out that KTR has alleged that Rs 25,000 crores out of total of Rs 1.5 lakh crore were being sent to party high command in Delhi.