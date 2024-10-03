Live
- Service of contract workers of RINL to be resumed
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
Just In
Congress lodges complaint against KTR over his allegations on Musi project
Highlights
The Congress party lodged a complaint against BRS working president over his allegations of corruption on Musi river project.
Hyderabad: The Congress party lodged a complaint against BRS working president over his allegations of corruption on Musi river project.
PCC media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy in his complaint lodged at Vanasthalipuram police station urged the police to initiate action for making baseless allegations against the present Congress government.
The complaint pointed out that KTR has alleged that Rs 25,000 crores out of total of Rs 1.5 lakh crore were being sent to party high command in Delhi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS