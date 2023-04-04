Congress makes farm loan waiver demand a movement

Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh Reddy, TPCC general secretary and Jadcherla constituency in charge, launched the 'Farm loan waiver application movement' in Rangareddy Guda village of Rajapur mandal on Monday.

The Congress leader, as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra decided to focus on the issue of farm loan waiver, and as part of his yatra Janampally has decided to go to each and every doorstep in every village of Jadcherla constituency and take grievance applications of pending farm loan waiver from all the farmers in Jadcherla constituency and submit the same to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TPCC president Revanth Reddy and pressurise the State government to immediately waive off the pending farm loans of farmers.

While speaking on the occasion, Anirudh Reddy, said that the BRS party has fooled the farmers by promising to waive off farm loans of farmers up to Rs 1 lakh. However, even after 9 years of BRS rule, not a single farmer in the State has been benefitted from the scheme.

"We have decided to take up the farm loan waiver issue as a big movement. In view of this we have decided to take applications from all those farmers who are burdened with farm loans and submit the applications and petitions by the farmers to the Chief Minister and take up the issue as a movement and pressurize this government to implement its promises offered to the poor farmers," said the TPCC general secretary.

Anirudh Reddy began his tour from Ranga Reddy guda village in Rajapur mandal and is expected to tour the entire constituency by meeting each and every person he comes across during his padayatra and take applications from them on loan waiver.