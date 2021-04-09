Congress meets people only during elections: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Nagarjuna Sagar: It became a common practice for Congress leaders to contact people only during elections, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav criticised. Campaigning in Sagar municipal limits along with Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao, SAAP Chairman Venkateshwar Reddy on Friday, Srinivas Yadav said K Jana Reddy, who served as a Minister for 14 years, came to Nagarjuna Sagar only after the announcement of byelection since his defeat in 2018 elections and he failed to develop the constituency.

He demanded Congress leaders to reveal to the people what they did to develop Sagar constituency.

Stating that the aim of the TRS government was to make all sections of people in the State happy and prosperous, the Minister informed that the State government has been implementing several development and welfare schemes like nowhere else in the country.

The TRS government is realising the Nellikal lift scheme, which is a 50-year old dream of the people of this region, he added.

'Villagers living adjacent to Sagar dam were struggling for drinking and irrigation facility and many villages do not have proper roads due to the negligence of Congress leader Jana Reddy, who represented this constituency for seven times,' Talasani pointed out. It was the State government's flagship project Mission Bhagiratha, which supplied drinking water to every household, he added.

The people were vexed with the wrong policies of the Congress hence, they are supporting the TRS for development and better future, he asserted.

He exuded confidence that party candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar byelection Nomula Bhagath Kumar will win the election with a majority of 40,000 votes.