Congress MLA to seek reopening of arrack outlets

Congress MLA from Jadcherla J Anirudh Reddy decided to throw a country made liquor ‘bomb’ over his own government during the upcoming budget session.

Anirudh Reddy, on Monday said he would demand the Telangana government to consider reopening country-made liquor (sara) shops in the state, stating that the issue would be raised during the upcoming Assembly Budget session.

Speaking to reporters during an informal interaction, the MLA said he plans to bring up the matter during Zero Hour in the Assembly and described it as a “bomb-like issue” that requires discussion.

Anirudh Reddy argued that country-made liquor is not as harmful as it is often perceived. He claimed that in earlier decades, people consumed traditional country liquor and lived longer lives.

“People used to live up to 115 years while consuming country-made liquor, whereas now many people who consume present-day liquor are dying at around 80 years,” he said, adding that scientifically country liquor is not necessarily harmful to health.

The MLA also questioned why country-made liquor shops were closed in Telangana in the first place and said there should be clarity on the decision. According to him, the issue needs to be debated in the Assembly to understand whether the policy should be reconsidered.

Anirudh Reddy further pointed out that some states in the country have already begun operating country liquor outlets again. He cited examples such as Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, where, he said, governments are officially running such shops.

He maintained that he would present his views in the Assembly and seek the government’s response on the matter during the Budget session.