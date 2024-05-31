Congress move to tweak State emblem draws BRS' anger

Hyderabad: Condemning the Congress party’s efforts to remove Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the State emblem, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that his party would launch state-wide protests against the move and demanded the government not to remove them.

The BRS leader visited Charminar on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Rama Rao described the Congress party’s efforts as foolish, stubborn and disregarding the self-respect and emotions of the people of Telangana. He also criticised these efforts as a diversion tactic to shift people's attention away from the ongoing agricultural and administrative crises, government’s corruption in the State.

KTR labelled Revanth Reddy's attempts to erase the traces of KCR and his initiatives from Telangana's history as utterly foolish, emphasising that no one can erase the history of Telangana. He accused the newly-formed Congress government of acting out of political malice and vengeance, ignoring the positive developments of the past ten years. He questioned the sudden necessity and urgency to remove these symbols, leaving aside the electoral promises that should be the current government's primary priority. “Hyderabad is the spirit of Telangana, and Charminar is the symbol of Hyderabad. Globally, Hyderabad is recognised by the symbol of Charminar,” KTR said.

Rao said despite significant opposition from the people of Telangana and activists, the government was acting with political malice. KTR warned that if the Congress government does not revoke its decision, the BRS party will launch protests across Telangana.