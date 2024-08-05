Congress netas in a bind over BC quota hike before local body polls

Hyderabad: Even as Chief Ministe A Revanth Reddy has set the ball rolling for BC quota hike in local body polls, leaders within the Congress fear this to be a long-drawn process and without immediate results. The local body polls which are already overdue could not further get delayed, as it has already impacted the administration in the countryside and entails the risk of losing Centre’s funds. According to party sources, the BC census which has remained a key promise of the Congress party throughout its campaign is laced with technical aspects which need to be addressed and cannot be resolved in haste. “Karnataka has come up with a similar promise and had conducted the caste-wise census last year. But what is the use as it failed to publish it. The entire study has landed in controversy and the ruling party itself remained divided over the census report. The Deputy CM who is also State’s party chief had opposed the census report and also signed a petition urging the Chief Minister to reject it. Moreover, political reservations for BCs have remained under question and some courts have rejected them,” explained a senior leader.

On August 1, the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission held a meeting with Advisor to Telangana Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir to discuss BC reservations in local body elections and the upcoming social, economic, and caste survey in the State. The Commission, being led by Chairman D Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, also discussed the implications of the recent Supreme Court and High Court judgments and the necessary procedures to be followed. Sources have informed that the State Election Commission was also notified about the enumeration, which is likely to train the Panchayat Officers as part of the exercise. After conducting door-to-door surveys by officers, the BC voters list will be prepared. Later, the Election Commission would be declaring wards with maximum BC voters as reserved, under the present cap of 50 per cent. The party seniors feel that this is a long-drawn process and has maximum chances of landing in courts if taken up in haste. “If the local body polls get further delayed there is a risk of losing Centre’s funds. The detailed census needs time, to avoid any errors and misgivings. Otherwise even Telangana may land in a situation like Karnataka,” the worried leader told The Hans India.