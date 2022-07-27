Congress not scared of Modi, ED: Seethakka

Mulugu: The BJP has been conspiring to ensure that it has no Opposition whatsoever, the AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the cadres at the Satyagraha Deeksha to protest the Enforcement Directorate's questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, she accused the BJP-led Central government of misusing the power to suppress the democratic voices in the country.

"The Narendra Modi government foisted false cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi only to harass them. It indicates that the Centre wants a free run in the country without any Opposition. Come what may, the Congress is not scared of Modi or ED (enforcement directorate)," Seethakka said.

The BJP government has no control over the rising inflation. The nation is mired in financial mismanagement under the BJP rule which is also witnessing subversion of Constitutional principles, Seethakka alleged. The Goods and Service Tax (GST) imposed on milk products indicates that the Modi government has 'failed on all fronts'. On the other hand, unemployment has become a major issue. The BJP which promised two crore jobs a year failed to fulfill it. Moreover, the Centre is privatising the public sector units (PSUs) to benefit the capitalists. It further compounded the unemployment issue, she said.

She accused the BJP government of wrecking India's economy. The BJP pushed the nation into an unending debt cycle, she said, referring to the public debt of Rs 80 lakh crore.

She said that the Satyagraha Deeksha is not just for Sonia and Rahul but in the larger interest of the country. Long back, the Congress sent British packing and it's ready to repeat it to the BJP, Seethakka said. She urged the cadres to reach out to people to explain the misdeeds of the BJP government. Mulugu DCC president Nallela Kumaraswamy, Kisan Cell district president Gollapalli Rajender Goud, Malladi Ram Reddy, Banoth Ravichander, Md Chand Pasha, Ch Suryanarayana and J Ananth Reddy were among others present.