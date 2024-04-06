Congress party announces candidate for by-election of Secunderabad cantonment

The Congress party has officially named Sriganesh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Telangana, set to take place in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. This electoral event follows the unfortunate passing of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita, who secured victory in the 2023 election. Lasya Nandita's untimely demise in a road accident prompted the Election Commission to schedule a by-election for the Cantonment constituency.

The Cantonment by-election is slated to coincide with the parliamentary elections on May 13. In the previous election, Gaddar's daughter had contested as a Congress candidate.

