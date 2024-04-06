  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress party announces candidate for by-election of Secunderabad cantonment

Congress party announces candidate for by-election of Secunderabad cantonment
x
Highlights

The Congress party has officially named Sriganesh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Telangana, set to take place in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

The Congress party has officially named Sriganesh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Telangana, set to take place in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. This electoral event follows the unfortunate passing of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita, who secured victory in the 2023 election. Lasya Nandita's untimely demise in a road accident prompted the Election Commission to schedule a by-election for the Cantonment constituency.

The Cantonment by-election is slated to coincide with the parliamentary elections on May 13. In the previous election, Gaddar's daughter had contested as a Congress candidate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X