Congress Party Celebrates Supreme Court Verdict with Milk Bath Rituals for Leaders' Portraits

Gadwal: In gratitude for the Supreme Court's verdict on the reclassification of SC/STs, the Congress Party organized a celebration at the Ambedkar Statue in the heart of Iza town. The event included a floral tribute to the Ambedkar statue and a milk bath ritual for the portraits of MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga, Chief Minister Enmula Revanth Reddy, and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar.



Speaking on the occasion, Maddileti, the district president of the SC Cell Congress Party, expressed that the verdict was a positive outcome of the Congress Party's long-standing support for the 30-year struggle for the reclassification of SC/STs. He recalled former MLA Sampath Kumar's efforts in the assembly to advocate for the ABCD categorization, which led to his expulsion by the then-government. He emphasized that the continuous efforts for the backward communities in Alampur are evident in this verdict.

Following the verdict, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded immediately, stating that Telangana would be the first state in the country to implement the reclassification. He announced plans to introduce an ordinance in the assembly to ensure its implementation.

District representative Minor Babu mentioned that the reclassification would be applied to the newly announced job notifications, as confirmed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The verdict is seen as a significant step towards the development of backward class communities, with the Congress Party playing a pivotal role by involving Advocate Generals and ministers in the process.

The event saw participation from various local leaders and party members, including councilors Githala Devaraju and Ranamma, women's town president Sulochanamma, former Eklaspur Sarpanch Kodella Thimmappa, former councilor Raju Narayana, former MPTC Sudhakar, town youth president Suryachandra, leaders Devendra, district general secretary Hanumanna, leaders Ravinder, Mallikarjun, Narendra Varma, Bingi Doddi Satyanandam, Uttanuru Ramudu, Kothapalli Abraham, Devadasu Thimmappa, and Paul.

This celebration marks a momentous occasion for the SC/ST communities and highlights the Congress Party's commitment to their advancement.