Congress played a spoilsport

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed the Congress for approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) and filing a complaint to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount.

Speaking at road shows in Peddapalli, Dharmapuri, Huzurabad, and Mulugu constituencies, KTR blatantly attacked the Congress for stooping down to a level of working against the farmers’ interests only to seek votes. Rama Rao said that the EC had earlier granted permission for the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount, but the permission was revoked after the Congress filed a complaint. He said that the Congress, even before coming to power, had made sure the Rythu Bandhu amount did not reach the farmers.

And by chance, if people vote for Congress, they will scrap the Rythu Bandhu scheme completely, he cautioned. “Congress snatched the morsel before it reached the mouth of the farmers,” said KTR. He asked the farmers not to worry and stated that the BRS would come back to power and the first thing it would do was disburse the Rythu Bandhu amount.

Attacking the Congress for its anti-farmer policies, Rama Rao said that Revanth Reddy speaks of providing a three-hour power supply to the farmers, Uttam Kumar Reddy calls Rythu Bandhu a programme that is a waste of money and Batti Vikramarka says Dharani would be replaced with the Patwari system. He ridiculed the Congress leaders for their stand towards the farmers.

Making a comparison between BRS and Congress, KTR asked, “What do you want? Current or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandu (vultures), schemes or scams? He added that the Karnataka farmers were coming to Telangana and saying that it was a mistake to elect Congress in their State which only worsened the current problem. To suppress the voice of KCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union Minister and CMs of different States were coming to Telangana and Rahul Gandhi from Delhi and DK Shiva Kumar from Karnataka were also coming here. But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone,” said Rao.

KTR stated that PM Modi, when in opposition, cried over the gas cylinder price hike and after becoming PM, he increased Rs 800 on the gas cylinder. He further said that CM KCR will bear Rs 800 and give the gas cylinder for Rs 400 to the people in Telangana.