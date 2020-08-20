Congress questions AIMPLB's silence over Secretariat mosques' demolition issue

Hyderabad: Congress on Wednesday demanded that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) take a clear stand over the demolition of two mosques on the premises of the State Secretariat. It stated that the Board did not even lodge a police complaint against the demolition of mosques nor approached the court till now.

Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) minorities department chairman Sameer Waliullah, in a media statement, said that a few members of the AIMPLB are holding official posts in the TRS government and therefore are trying to dilute the issue to protect the secular image of CM.

"The AIMPLB's present stand on the demolition of the Secretariat mosques - Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi by the Telangana government has created confusion within the Muslim community. Despite knowing the fact that demolition of the Secretariat mosques was illegal, unethical, immoral and unconstitutional, the AIMPLB appears to be in some confusion over taking a firm stand against the TRS government headed by KCR," he felt.

The Congress leader asked as to why the AIMPLB did not take up the case on suo moto basis. He said that the AIMPLB's meeting, which was held in Hyderabad on August 16 to discuss the issue of demolition of the Secretariat mosques, was completely hijacked by some individuals associated with the ruling party.

"All members of AIMPLB should refrain from acting as tools in the hands of any political party, including TRS, MIM or Congress. They should remain independent and loyal to the community and not to any particular party or parties," he said.