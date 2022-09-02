Congress ready to face Assembly elections

Choutuppal (Yadadri- Bhogir): Former Minister Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy said that the Congress is ready to face the Assembly elections in the state whenever they will be held. At present, the conditions are favorable for the Congress party in the State, he said.

He said that the people will support the Congress as the central and State governments have failed to implement their promises. He spoke to the media after participating in the meeting of the Congress Party's Town and Mandal Coordination Committees, held in the town.

He exuded confidence that party's candidate will win with majority in forthcoming by-election in Munugodu bypoll. He said the party candidate will be announced as soon as possible and added that the list of interested and capable has already reached the AICC.

He reiterated that the fight will be between TRS and Congress only. The members of the coordination committee have been directed to go door-to-door through padyatras in the villages from 4th of this month,and suggested them to explain the failures and frauds of both the Central and State governments to the people.

The programme was presided over by Mandal Coordination Committee coordinator Akula Indrasena Reddy, whereas, AICC member Palvai Sravanti Reddy, leaders Chalamalla Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravikumar participated in the meeting.