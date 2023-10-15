  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress releases first list of candidates with 55 names, Narsa Reddy to contest against KCR

Congress releases first list of candidates with 55 names, Narsa Reddy to contest against KCR
x
Highlights

The Congress High command has released the first list of 55 candidates to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana state.

The Congress High command has released the first list of 55 candidates to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana state.

T Narsa Reddy will fight from GAJWEL Assembly Constituency from where BRS Chief was elected in the last election and now contesting.

TPCC Chief A Revanth, Congress senior leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Jeevan Reddy and other senior leaders have been given party tickets to contest the elections.

Leaders said that the party finalised the candidates after arriving at consensus with other ticket aspirants to avoid any rebel threat and possible shifting to other parties.






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X